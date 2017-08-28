Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2017
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) from Neutral to Overweight. Plexus shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $50.17 on Friday.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Underperform to Neutral. SCANA shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $60.08 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Plains All American shares dropped 0.54 percent to $20.08 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) from Neutral to Outperform. Triangle Capital shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $13.57 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) from Underperform to In-Line. Pebblebrook Hotel shares gained 0.22 percent to close at $32.07 on Friday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Chatham Lodging shares rose 0.15 percent to close at $19.87 on Friday.
- Bank of America upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Underperform to Neutral. Fiat Chrysler shares fell 0.20 percent to $14.82 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Plains GP Holdings shares rose 0.62 percent to close at $21.00 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) from Positive to Neutral. Genesco shares climbed 9.47 percent to close at $27.75 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Merit Medical shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $40.65 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Magna shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $47.76 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) from Outperform to Sector Perform. American Midstream shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $13.15 on Friday.
- B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Buy to Neutral. Malibu Boats shares rose 2.27 percent to close at $27.43 on Friday.
- Benchmark downgraded Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ: UNXL) from Buy to Hold. Uni-Pixel shares declined 68.8 percent to $0.081 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Buy to Hold. Kimco Realty shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $19.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Hold to Underperform. NuVasive shares fell 1.56 percent to $60.68 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CalAmp is set to $20. CalAmp shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Harris is set to $144. Harris shares closed at $119.66 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is set to $14. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.51 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Total System Services is set to $75. Total System Services shares closed at $66.40 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for US Foods is set to $30. US Foods shares closed at $27.40 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Venator Materials is set to $25. Venator Materials shares closed at $20.07 on Friday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sientra is set to $14. Sientra shares closed at $10.09 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clementia Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Clementia Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.11 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ampliphi Biosciences is set to $5. Ampliphi Biosciences closed at $0.780 on Friday.
- FBR Capital initiated coverage of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bank of Princeton is set to $37. The Bank of Princeton shares closed at $32.25 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for TCAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|JMP Securities
|Downgrades
|Market Outperform
|Market Perform
|Aug 2017
|Keefe Bruyette & Woods
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
