Vetr Crowd Upgrades Target, Gives Buy Rating
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2017 9:36am   Comments
Vetr has upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 3 to 3.5 stars.

Target traded down two handles over the past two weeks, but has caught two upgrades from MKM Partners and Gordon Haskett.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Target a Buy rating and a $60.05 price target. This price target is lower than the $66.79 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Wednesday at $56.40.

Of all Vetr voters, 68.8 percent believe that traders should hold Intuitive Target stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Target, go here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

