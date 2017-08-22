Vetr Gives Wynn Resorts A Sell Rating

The Vetr community upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from 2.5 to 3 stars.

The stock is up nearly 10 percent over the past 10 days and was recently upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Wynn a Sell rating and a $133.16 price target. This price target is higher than the $108.07 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Tuesday at $136.48.

Of all Vetr voters, 50% believe traders should buy Wynn stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Wynn, go here.

