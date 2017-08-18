The Vetr community upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from 2.5 to 3 stars.

The stock is down $3 over the past month since missing on its second-quarter EPS estimate by 7.32 percent and revenue estimates by 2.44 percent.

Vetr members have given Philip Morris a Hold rating and a $112.80 price target. This price target is lower than the $113.31 price target from Street analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 50 percent believe traders should buy, 33.3 percent believe traders should sell, and 16.7 percent believe traders should hold Philip Morris stock.

