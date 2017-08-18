Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philip Morris Upgraded By Vetr Following Rough Month
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2017 9:22am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from 2.5 to 3 stars.

The stock is down $3 over the past month since missing on its second-quarter EPS estimate by 7.32 percent and revenue estimates by 2.44 percent.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Philip Morris a Hold rating and a $112.80 price target. This price target is lower than the $113.31 price target from Street analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 50 percent believe traders should buy, 33.3 percent believe traders should sell, and 16.7 percent believe traders should hold Philip Morris stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Philip Morris, go here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PM)

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Blue Apron, Philip Morris And More
Reality Reflects Art: World Puts Grisly Graphics On Cigarette Packs; US Tries Different Approach
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sony, Microsoft, Valeant And Altria
FDA's Nicotine Cut: Not As Bad As It Looks?
FDA Says It Will Cut Nicotine In Cigarettes To 'Non-Addictive Levels'
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: MarineMax Drops Following Q3 Results; Sarepta Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.