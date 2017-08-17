Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) from Market Perform to Outperform. Zoe's Kitchen shares climbed 8.98 percent to close at $12.26 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Underweight to Overweight. Molina Healthcare shares rose 2.34 percent to $58.11 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Underweight to Neutral. Manitowoc shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $7.95 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Neutral to Overweight. Kennametal shares dropped 0.68 percent to close at $33.74 on Wednesday.
- MKM Partners upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Buy. Target shares fell 0.44 percent to $56.06 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hershey shares rose 0.63 percent to $106.71 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CommScope shares rose 1.43 percent to $33.32 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from Hold to Buy. National Oilwell Varco shares dropped 1.51 percent to close at $29.94 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Neutral to Underweight. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 0.64 percent to close at $140.03 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Nucor shares rose 2.09 percent to close at $56.73 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Overweight to Neutral. Allison Transmission shares fell 4.22 percent to close at $35.61 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies downgraded TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) from Buy to Hold. TechTarget shares fell 1.20 percent to close at $9.90 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) from Neutral to Underweight. Trinet shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $38.18 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) from Buy to Hold. Netshoes shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $16.18 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from Top Pick to Outperform. Boston Properties shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $122.03 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from Buy to Hold. Heico shares fell 0.96 percent to close at $ 85.55 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) with an Outperform rating. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $83.07 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medifast is set to $65. Medifast shares closed at $51.63 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $133. Albemarle shares closed at $113.42 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for El Paso Electric is set to $55. El Paso Electric shares closed at $54.20 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Abbott is set to $53. Abbott shares closed at $49.81 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with an In-Line rating. The price target for bluebird bio is set to $102. bluebird bio shares closed at $97.10 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nutanix is set to $30. Nutanix shares closed at $21.73 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is set to $137. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $136.55 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Baxter is set to $63. Baxter shares closed at $61.36 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $605. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $468.54 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ZOES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|Maxim Group
|Maintains
|Buy
