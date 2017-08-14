Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) from In-Line to Outperform. FirstEnergy shares rose 0.47 percent to $32.32 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Hold to Buy. NetApp shares rose 0.51 percent to close at $41.49 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Underperform to Outperform. NiSource shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $26.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) from Hold to Buy. Orbital ATK shares gained 0.91 percent to $107.55 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE: AMGP) from Hold to Buy. Antero Midstream shares gained 0.16 percent to close at $18.97 on Friday.
- Analysts at Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Hold to Buy. Interpublic Group shares fell 0.53 percent to close at $20.67 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Neutral to Overweight. Tempur Sealy shares rose 1.13 percent to $60.82 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Neutral to Buy. International Paper shares rose 0.40 percent to $52.80 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) from Neutral to Buy. Masimo shares rose 1.88 percent to close at $83.58 on Friday.
- Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Neutral to Buy. Brixmor Property shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $19.53 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Maxim Group downgraded Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Buy to Hold. Pure Storage shares rose 1.04 percent to close at $12.67 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) from Outperform to In-Line. Tanger Factory shares rose 0.08 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $32.22 on Friday.
- UBS downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) from Buy to Neutral. Babcock & Wilcox shares fell 0.69 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. CNO Financial shares declined 0.82 percent to $22.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rayonier shares fell 0.10 percent to close at $28.66 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Outperform to In-Line. Kimco Realty shares fell 2.30 percent to close at $19.99 on Friday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) from Buy to Neutral. Acushnet shares dropped 8.51 percent to close at $15.59 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) with a Buy rating. Foresight Autonomous Holdings shares closed at $4.60 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Brighthouse Financial is set to $74. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $57.97 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calyxt is set to $16. Calyxt shares closed at $11.82 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals is set to $46. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.66 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphatec is set to $4. Alphatec shares closed at $1.68 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is set to $20.50. TPG RE Finance Trust shares closed at $19.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Calyxt is set to $17. Calyxt shares closed at $11.82 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is set to $22. TPG RE Finance Trust shares closed at $19.85 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for FE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
