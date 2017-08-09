Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Sell to Neutral. Transocean shares rose 1.17 percent to $8.67 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) from In-Line to Outperform. Brink's shares rose 0.79 percent to close at $76.55 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded TriMas Corp (NASDAQ: TRS) from Neutral to Overweight. TriMas shares closed at $23.95 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) from Neutral to Buy. PDC Energy shares closed at $39.70 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from Neutral to Buy. Novavax shares gained 9.14 percent to $1.060 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at B. Riley upgraded Spark Networks Inc (NYSE: LOV) from Neutral to Buy. Spark Networks shares closed at $0.910 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Neutral to Buy. Red Robin shares fell 5.45 percent to close at $53.75 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Neutral to Buy. Nautilus shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $16.70 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Hold to Buy. Esperion Therapeutics shares surged 15.41 percent to close at $52.13 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) from Neutral to Outperform. Atkore shares dropped 21.24 percent to close at $16.28 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Starbucks shares fell 0.81 percent to $54.08 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Hold. Albemarle shares fell 1 percent to $114.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Compass Point downgraded Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) from Buy to Neutral. Nelnet shares fell 1.39 percent to close at $48.20 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) from Hold to Sell. Surgery Partners shares fell 9.92 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Plains All American shares declined 2.56 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) from Buy to Hold. Vivint Solar shares fell 1.96 percent to close at $5.00 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Overweight to Neutral. LGI Homes shares closed at $48.48 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) from Buy to Neutral. FTD Companies shares closed at $18.94 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities downgraded RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS) from Market Perform to Market Underperform. RAIT Financial Trust shares fell 2.33 percent to close at $1.68 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Essex Property Trust shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $262.69 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for SAGE Therapeutics is set to $104. SAGE Therapeutics shares closed at $84.40 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Analogic is set to $75. Analogic shares closed at $70.65 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NiSource is set to $30. NiSource shares closed at $26.32 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Varex Imaging is set to $34. Varex Imaging shares closed at $29.20 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Brighthouse Financial is set to $68. Brighthouse Financial shares closed at $56.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alcoa is set to $42. Alcoa shares closed at $39.58 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pyxis Tankers is set to $3.50. Pyxis Tankers shares closed at $1.72 on Tuesday.
