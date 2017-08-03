Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Underperform to Neutral. Oshkosh shares rose 5.36 percent to close at $72.39 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) from Neutral to Positive. SodaStream shares rose 2.93 percent to $56.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) from Market Outperform to Outperform. Walker & Dunlop shares fell 6.78 percent to close at $46.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) from Perform to Outperform. LendingClub shares gained 2.42 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. SunTrust shares gained 0.47 percent to $57.91 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Buy. Comcast shares fell 0.02 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Kemper shares climbed 11.39 percent to close at $44.50 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Neutral to Overweight. Qualys shares rose 5.39 perdent to $43.05 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Underweight to Neutral. Caterpillar shares rose 0.36 percent to $113.50 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley upgraded Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) from Neutral to Buy. Insight Enterprises shares rose 6.23 percent to $42.99 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research shares fell 1.02 percent to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Habit Restaurants shares fell 6.75 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson downgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Neutral to Underperform. Mattel shares fell 1.43 percent to $19.34 in pre-market trading.
- Barrington Research downgraded PharMerica Corporation (NYSE: PMC) from Outperform to Underperform. Pharmerica shares fell 0.35 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Buy to Hold. Allstate shares rose 3.47 percent to close at $94.16 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim downgraded Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Buy to Neutral. Charter shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $385.54 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. ADP shares fell 1.77 percent to $113.21 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Clean Harbors shares declined 7.33 percent to close at $53.38 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Buy to Hold. AMC Entertainment shares rose 0.66 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading.
- Barrington Research downgraded CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) from Market Perform to Underperform. CPI Card shares dropped 9.82 percent to close at $2.525 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.84 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Molecular Templates is set to $10. Molecular Templates shares closed at $5.50 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: PB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Prosperity Bancshares is set to $72. Prosperity Bancshares shares closed at $65.53 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America reinstated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for PVH is set to $146. PVH shares closed at $119.73 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AveXis Inc (NASDAQ: AVXS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AveXis is set to $118. AveXis shares closed at $94.41 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Plains GP Holdings is set to $29. Plains GP Holdings shares closed at $26.70 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for OSK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Jan 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
