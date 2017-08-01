Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2017

Top Upgrades

(NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Overweight. American Airlines shares rose 1.80 percent to $51.35 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Hold to Buy. Rockwell Collins shares fell 6.33 percent to close at $106.53 on Monday.



Top Downgrades

(NYSE: OFC) from Hold to Sell. Corporate Office Properties Trust shares fell 1.19 percent to close at $33.29 on Monday. Argus downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) from Buy to Hold. Scripps Networks shares fell 0.47 percent to $87.00 in pre-market trading.



Top Initiations

(NYSE: WRD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wildhorse Resource Development is set to $22. Wildhorse Resource Development shares closed at $13.22 on Monday. Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hain Celestial is set to $46. Hain Celestial shares closed at $44.71 on Monday.

Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $19. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $16.78 on Monday.

