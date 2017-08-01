Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Hold to Buy. Southern shares rose 0.27 percent to $48.06 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from Hold to Buy. Circor shares fell 3.86 percent to close at $50.06 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Buy. Discovery shares fell 8.21 percent to close at $24.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Credit Acceptance shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $249.10 on Friday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Neutral to Overweight. Spirit Airlines shares gained 2.65 percent to $39.88 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Compass Point upgraded Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) from Neutral to Buy. Hilltop shares fell 3.62 percent to close at $25.03 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Sohu.com shares climbed 2.5 percent to $58.25 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. SCANA shares rose 0.20 percent to $64.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Overweight. American Airlines shares rose 1.80 percent to $51.35 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Hold to Buy. Rockwell Collins shares fell 6.33 percent to close at $106.53 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Needham downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) from Buy to Hold. Scripps Networks shares fell 0.47 percent to $87.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Buy to Neutral. MGM Resorts shares fell 0.55 percent to $32.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Boardwalk Pipeline shares dropped 2.33 percent to close at $16.74 on Monday.
- Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Neutral to Underperform. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.94 percent to $486.99 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) from Buy to Neutral. Oil States shares dropped 6.40 percent to close at $24.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Hold to Sell. Corporate Office Properties Trust shares fell 1.19 percent to close at $33.29 on Monday.
- Argus downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) from Buy to Hold. Scripps Networks shares fell 0.47 percent to $87.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Neos Therapeutics is set to $20. Neos Therapeutics shares closed at $6.45 on Monday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Criteo is set to $70. Criteo shares closed at $50.60 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celldex Therapeutics is set to $10. Celldex Therapeutics shares closed at $2.29 on Monday.
- Singular Research initiated coverage on Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE: AI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arlington Asset Investment is set to $14.25. Arlington Asset Investment shares closed at $12.90 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE: WRD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wildhorse Resource Development is set to $22. Wildhorse Resource Development shares closed at $13.22 on Monday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hain Celestial is set to $46. Hain Celestial shares closed at $44.71 on Monday.
Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $19. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $16.78 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for SO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Sell
|Mar 2017
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SO
