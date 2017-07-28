Market Overview

Vetr Upgrades Under Armour From 4 To 4.5 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2017 9:42am   Comments
Under Armour's Concerns Likely To Be Ongoing Post Q2 Results
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2017
The Vetr community has upgraded $UAA to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Vetr upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from 4 to 4.5 stars.

Under Armour stock has traded down over 9.61 percent over the past month, and the stock was recently downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Under Armour a Strong Buy rating and a $21.84 price target. This price target is lower than the $27.92 price target from professional analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 52.9 percent believe traders should buy Under Armour stock, 17.6 percent believe traders should hold Under Armour stock, and 29.4 percent believe that traders should sell Under Armour stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Under Armour, go here.

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Deutsche BankDowngradesHoldSell
Jul 2017NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jul 2017OTR GlobalDowngradesMixedNegative

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

