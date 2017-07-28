Vetr upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from 4 to 4.5 stars.

Under Armour stock has traded down over 9.61 percent over the past month, and the stock was recently downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Vetr members have given Under Armour a Strong Buy rating and a $21.84 price target. This price target is lower than the $27.92 price target from professional analysts.

Of all Vetr voters, 52.9 percent believe traders should buy Under Armour stock, 17.6 percent believe traders should hold Under Armour stock, and 29.4 percent believe that traders should sell Under Armour stock.

Latest Ratings for UAA Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Hold Sell Jul 2017 Needham Initiates Coverage On Hold Jul 2017 OTR Global Downgrades Mixed Negative View More Analyst Ratings for UAA

