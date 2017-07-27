Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Neutral to Overweight. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $45.17 on Wednesday.
- Argus upgraded Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Hold to Buy. Newmont Mining shares closed at $36.96 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Neutral to Outperform. Boeing shares rose 0.74 percent to $235.18 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) from Hold to Buy. DDR shares closed at $10.30 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Underweight to Neutral. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $162.78 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Hold to Buy. Trinity Industries shares closed at $26.96 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Vermilion Energy shares closed at $33.31 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Neutral to Underperform. Six Flags shares fell 2.92 percent to $57.50 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Neutral to Underweight. Interpublic shares closed at $21.44 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Buy to Neutral. Silgan shares closed at $31.35 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Outperform to Perform. F5 Networks shares fell 9.4 percent to $116.20 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Buy to Neutral. United States Steel shares dropped 0.76 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bernstein downgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Market Perform to Underperform. Dean Foods shares declined 2.47 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Buy to Hold. Sprouts Farmers shares slipped 1.71 percent to $24.08 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Buffalo Wild Wings shares fell 8.7 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Spark Therapeutics is set to $87. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $72.68 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $81.57 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kinder Morgan is set to $22. Kinder Morgan shares closed at $20.34 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is set to $17. Alpine Immune Sciences shares closed at $8.78 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for bluebird bio is set to $109. bluebird bio shares closed at $99.50 on Wednesday.
