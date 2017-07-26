Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Domino's shares rose 1.68 percent to $195.64 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) from Underweight to Overweight. Novartis shares gained 0.46 percent to $84.59 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Hold to Buy. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares surged 29 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Market Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares climbed 1.55 percent to $66.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Neutral to Buy. Biogen shares rose 1.96 percent to $288.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Neutral to Outperform. DSW shares gained 1.93 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Hold. Chipotle shares rose 2.2 percent to $356.24 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Independent Bank shares rose 2.05 percent to close at $59.85 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Neutral to Buy. Electronic Arts shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $113.66 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Underweight to Neutral. Allegheny Technologies shares rose 11.49 percent to close at $19.11 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Amgen shares fell 2.28 percent to $176.77 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Buy to Hold. Seagate shares gained 0.18 percent to $33.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Interpublic shares rose 0.05 percent to $22.17 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Itron shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $73.20 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Buy to Hold. Zoetis shares dropped 0.80 percent to $60.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wynn Resorts shares declined 4.29 percent to $133.02 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Eli Lilly shares slipped 0.35 percent to $81.90 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Buy to Neutral. JetBlue shares fell 1.10 percent to $22.52 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Buy to Hold. BP shares rose 0.40 percent to $35.04 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. AMD shares gained 7.9 percent to $15.22 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is set to $134. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $132.87 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AMD is set to $20. Advanced Micro Devices shares closed at $14.11 on Tuesday.
- Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Female Health Co (NASDAQ: FHCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Female Health is set to $5. Female Health shares closed at $1.06 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocular Therapeutix is set to $10. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $6.42 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Callidus Software is set to $29. Callidus Software shares closed at $24.45 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CBRE Group is set to $41. CBRE Group shares closed at $38.42 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DPZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Stephens & Co.
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jun 2017
|Longbow Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|May 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.