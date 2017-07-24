Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2017
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Neutral to Overweight. Michaels shares rose 1.17 percent to close at $19.02 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Huntsman shares rose 1.98 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Caterpillar shares rose 0.54 percent to $107.17 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Xerox shares climbed 0.34 percent to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Neutral to Outperform. Floor & Decor shares rose 3.64 percent to $38.76 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from Neutral to Outperform. MasTec shares dropped 0.77 percent to close at $45.30 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI upgraded Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) from In Line to Outperform. AVANGRID shares gained 0.29 percent to close at $45.18 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) from Neutral to Overweight. First Midwest Bancorp shares fell 1.16 percent to close at $23.04 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Buy to Neutral. RH shares fell 0.80 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Neutral. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.47 percent to $219.15 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Franklin Resources shares fell 0.54 percent to $46.42 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at First Analysis downgraded athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. athenahealth shares dropped 0.60 percent to $155.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Neutral. Constellation shares dropped 1.27 percent to $196.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) from Outperform to Neutral. Chicago Bridge shares fell 1.74 percent to $17.48 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Buy to Neutral. PPG Industries shares dropped 0.82 percent to $105.50 in pre-market trading.
- Williams Capital downgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) from Hold to Sell. Portland General Electric shares rose 1.64 percent to close at $46.35 on Friday.
- Instinet downgraded Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Neutral. Charles Schwab shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $42.15 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CDW shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $63.52 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wix.Com is set to $88. Wix.Com shares closed at $73.10 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mersana Therapeutics is set to $25. Mersana Therapeutics shares closed at $14.05 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abraxas Petroleum is set to $2.50. Abraxas Petroleum shares closed at $1.61 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blue Apron is set to $10. Blue Apron shares closed at $6.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Microsemi is set to $61. Microsemi shares closed at $52.92 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Dova Pharmaceuticals is set to $24. Dova Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.75 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals is set to $20. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.03 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Royal Caribbean is set to $123. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $114.91 on Friday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $50. II-VI shares closed at $38.20 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Apron is set to $10. Blue Apron shares closed at $6.55 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for MIK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Mar 2017
|PiperJaffray
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Mar 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
