Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 9:27am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Argus Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Hold to Buy. US Bancorp shares gained 0.87 percent to close at $52.08 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Sector Perform to Outperform. HP shares rose 1.07 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Neutral to Overweight. Boeing shares rose 0.68 percent to $113.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Neutral to Buy. Halliburton shares rose 0.53 percent to $45.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from Underperform to Neutral. Buffalo Wild Wings shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $122.60 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Nike shares gained 2.13 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global upgraded Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from Sell to Neutral. Rowan Companies shares gained 7.07 percent to close at $11.81 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Neutral to Buy. B&G Foods shares rose 2.09 percent to $36.55 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Outperform to Neutral. Pfizer shares fell 0.86 percent to $33.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) from Buy to Neutral. Rite Aid shares fell 0.38 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. McDermott shares rose 3.23 percent to close at $7.68 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Overweight to Neutral. Energen shares gained 4.49 percent to close at $51.39 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded EP Energy Corp (NYSE: EPE) from Outperform to Sector Perform. EP Energy shares climbed 6.30 percent to close at $3.71 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. New Relic shares fell 1.62 percent to $48.01 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Overweight to Neutral. Carrizo Oil shares dropped 0.29 percent to $17.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) from Neutral to Sell. Fairmount Santrol shares fell 7 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Buy to Neutral. Extra Space Storage shares rose 1.69 percent to close at $78.79 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eldorado Resorts is set to $24. Eldorado Resorts shares closed at $19.80 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SOI) with an Outperform rating. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares closed at $13.86 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $357. Tesla shares closed at $325.26 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tile Shop is set to $15. Tile Shop shares closed at $14.82 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Freshpet is set to $16.50. Freshpet shares closed at $17.55 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Scripps is set to $82. Scripps shares closed at $76.89 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $35. Coupa Software shares closed at $30.22 on Wednesday.

