Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Related BA
Can The Return Of Google Glass Fight Off Job Automation? Gene Munster Says Not For Long
Earnings Roundup: JNJ, IBM, And LMT Report Q2 Results Tomorrow
Stock Futures Turn Positive; This Biotech Leads Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 (Investor's Business Daily)
Related GRMN
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 12: Garmin, Qorvo, ABM Industries-GCA Services, China Commercial Credit-Sorghum
Why Garmin Is Incredibly Well-Positioned For The Self-Driving Age

Top Upgrades

  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Underperform to Market Perform. TripAdvisor shares gained 1.88 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) from Neutral to Outperform. Cornerstone OnDemand shares rose 2.15 percent to close at $37.95 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Underperform to Neutral. Boeing shares rose 0.50 percent to $209.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Neutral to Buy. Garmin shares rose 1.45 percent to $50.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharma shares rose 27.49 percent to $168.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Axiom Capital upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Hold to Buy. First Solar shares gained 3.20 percent to $45.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Hold to Buy. PPL shares rose 1.22 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) from Neutral to Outperform. Sonoco shares fell 0.46 percent to close at $51.54 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Energizer shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $46.82 on Tuesday.
  • Axiom Capital upgraded JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) from Sell to Hold. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 3.45 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares fell 0.73 percent to $372.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dana shares fell 1.25 percent to $23.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.14 percent to $223.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Outperform to Neutral. Silgan shares gained 0.50 percent to close at $32.03 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to Hold. PayPal shares dropped 0.92 percent to $58.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) from Buy to Neutral. Dominion Diamond shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $14.10 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Smucker shares dropped 0.75 percent to $115.61 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares fell 0.73 percent to $372.25 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Euronet Worldwide is set to $105. Euronet Worldwide shares closed at $89.24 on Tuesday.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $36. Altice USA shares closed at $32.01 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage of xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for xG Technology is set to $4. xG Technology shares closed at $2.08 on Tuesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $67. Lululemon shares closed at $59.38 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agile Therapeutics is set to $10. Agile Therapeutics shares closed at $4.17 on Tuesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bob Evans Farms is set to $77. Bob Evans Farms shares closed at $66.27 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with a Hold rating. Nike shares closed at $57.65 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $130. Autodesk shares closed at $107.70 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Hold rating. Tiffany shares closed at $91.79 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Quanex is set to $25. Quanex shares closed at $21.10 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jul 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jul 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + AGRX)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers
7 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2017
Autodesk (ADSK) Up 9.4% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Corium Hopes Stock Offering Will Firm Its Footing In Pharma Partner Talks
Bernstein's Favorites In The US SMID-Cap Software Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.