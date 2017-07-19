Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Underperform to Market Perform. TripAdvisor shares gained 1.88 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) from Neutral to Outperform. Cornerstone OnDemand shares rose 2.15 percent to close at $37.95 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Underperform to Neutral. Boeing shares rose 0.50 percent to $209.28 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Neutral to Buy. Garmin shares rose 1.45 percent to $50.94 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharma shares rose 27.49 percent to $168.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Axiom Capital upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Hold to Buy. First Solar shares gained 3.20 percent to $45.43 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Hold to Buy. PPL shares rose 1.22 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) from Neutral to Outperform. Sonoco shares fell 0.46 percent to close at $51.54 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Energizer shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $46.82 on Tuesday.
- Axiom Capital upgraded JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) from Sell to Hold. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 3.45 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares fell 0.73 percent to $372.25 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dana shares fell 1.25 percent to $23.66 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.14 percent to $223.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Outperform to Neutral. Silgan shares gained 0.50 percent to close at $32.03 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to Hold. PayPal shares dropped 0.92 percent to $58.42 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) from Buy to Neutral. Dominion Diamond shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $14.10 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Smucker shares dropped 0.75 percent to $115.61 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares fell 0.73 percent to $372.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Euronet Worldwide is set to $105. Euronet Worldwide shares closed at $89.24 on Tuesday.
- Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $36. Altice USA shares closed at $32.01 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage of xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for xG Technology is set to $4. xG Technology shares closed at $2.08 on Tuesday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $67. Lululemon shares closed at $59.38 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agile Therapeutics is set to $10. Agile Therapeutics shares closed at $4.17 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bob Evans Farms is set to $77. Bob Evans Farms shares closed at $66.27 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with a Hold rating. Nike shares closed at $57.65 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $130. Autodesk shares closed at $107.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Hold rating. Tiffany shares closed at $91.79 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Quanex is set to $25. Quanex shares closed at $21.10 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
