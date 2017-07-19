Market Overview

Home Depot Upgraded By Vetr Crowd
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2017 10:20am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) from 3 to 3.5 stars.

Over the past month, Home Depot has traded down about 4 percent. The company has beat on its last three EPS and revenue estimates and will report second-quarter earnings in August.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Home Depot a Buy rating and a $158.89 price target. This price target is higher than the $150.04 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Wednesday around $152.

Of all Vetr voters, 66.7 percent believe traders should buy Home Depot stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Home Depot, go here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

