Benzinga's Top Upgrades

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 7:30 AM | 1 min read
Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Norfolk Southern
NSC
from “hold” to “buy.” The target price for Norfolk Southern has been raised from $74 to $86. Norfolk Southern's stock closed at $69.69 on Friday. BB&T Capital upgraded Best Buy Co
BBY
from “hold” to “buy.” The target price for Best Buy is set to $21. Best Buy's shares closed at $15.78 on Friday. Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Facebook
FB
from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Facebook is set to $38. Facebook's shares closed at $31.54 on Friday. UBS upgraded TECO Energy
TE
from “sell” to “neutral.” The target price for TECO Energy has been raised from $15 to $17.50. TECO Energy's shares closed at $17.19 on Friday.

