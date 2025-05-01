May 1, 2025 1:03 PM 2 min read

Garmin's Strong Auto, Outdoor Growth Drives Analyst Rating, Despite Softer Fitness, Marine Sales

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated a Sector Weight rating on Garmin Ltd GRMN on Wednesday.

Garmin reported on Wednesday first-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 11% to $1.54 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. 

The GPS navigation and wearable technology company’s adjusted EPS of $1.61 missed the consensus estimate of $1.67. 

Also Read: Garmin Q4 Earnings: Wearables and Adventure Watches Drive Growth, 20% Dividend Hike, Stock Soars

Garmin now expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $6.85 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. It reiterated an adjusted EPS outlook of $7.80 against the analyst consensus estimate of $7.92. 

Garmin delivered slightly softer EPS versus the Street on a top-line beat and adjusted the fiscal 2025 revenue guide upward, with EPS guidance unchanged.

The top-line beat was driven by stronger Auto OEM (+$25.1 million versus consensus) and Outdoor strength (+$2.8 million versus consensus) via adventure watch growth, partially offset by slightly softer revenue in Aviation (-$1.3 million versus consensus), Fitness (-$4.6 million versus consensus), and Marine (-$7.3 million).

Garmin tweaked its fiscal 2025 guide, now looking for revenue of $6.85 billion (versus $6.8 billion prior, versus consensus at ~$6.82 billion), but maintaining adjusted EPS guidance of $7.80 (versus consensus at ~$7.87), including gross margin of 58.5% (versus 58.7% prior, consensus at ~58.6%) and operating margin of 24.8% (versus 25% prior, consensus at ~25%).

By segment, Garmin expects the following revenue growth breakdown: Fitness +15% Y/Y (versus +10% Y/Y prior); Outdoor unchanged at +10% Y/Y; Aviation unchanged at +5% Y/Y; Marine ~flat Y/Y (versus +4% Y/Y prior) and Auto unchanged at +7% Y/Y.

Zatzkin’s fiscal 2025 EPS changed to $7.80 (from $7.71) to reflect the guide, and his fiscal 2026 EPS changed to $8.28 (from $8.16), reflecting continued resilience, momentum and tariff mitigation efforts.

GRMN Price Action: Garmin stock is down by 0.32% at $186.28 at publication on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GRMN Logo
GRMNGarmin Ltd
$187.130.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.11
Growth
68.91
Quality
-
Value
49.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsReiterationAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBriefsExpert IdeasKeyBanc Captial MarketsNoah ZatzkinStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved