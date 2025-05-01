Garmin's Strong Auto, Outdoor Growth Drives Analyst Rating, Despite Softer Fitness, Marine Sales

Zinger Key Points
- Garmin beats Q1 revenue estimates with strong Auto OEM and Outdoor performance, but misses EPS on softer fitness and marine sales.
- Garmin raises FY25 revenue guidance to $6.85B, but keeps EPS outlook steady, citing strong growth in fitness and adventure watches.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated a Sector Weight rating on Garmin Ltd GRMN on Wednesday.
Garmin reported on Wednesday first-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 11% to $1.54 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.
The GPS navigation and wearable technology company’s adjusted EPS of $1.61 missed the consensus estimate of $1.67.
Garmin now expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $6.85 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. It reiterated an adjusted EPS outlook of $7.80 against the analyst consensus estimate of $7.92.
Garmin delivered slightly softer EPS versus the Street on a top-line beat and adjusted the fiscal 2025 revenue guide upward, with EPS guidance unchanged.
The top-line beat was driven by stronger Auto OEM (+$25.1 million versus consensus) and Outdoor strength (+$2.8 million versus consensus) via adventure watch growth, partially offset by slightly softer revenue in Aviation (-$1.3 million versus consensus), Fitness (-$4.6 million versus consensus), and Marine (-$7.3 million).
Garmin tweaked its fiscal 2025 guide, now looking for revenue of $6.85 billion (versus $6.8 billion prior, versus consensus at ~$6.82 billion), but maintaining adjusted EPS guidance of $7.80 (versus consensus at ~$7.87), including gross margin of 58.5% (versus 58.7% prior, consensus at ~58.6%) and operating margin of 24.8% (versus 25% prior, consensus at ~25%).
By segment, Garmin expects the following revenue growth breakdown: Fitness +15% Y/Y (versus +10% Y/Y prior); Outdoor unchanged at +10% Y/Y; Aviation unchanged at +5% Y/Y; Marine ~flat Y/Y (versus +4% Y/Y prior) and Auto unchanged at +7% Y/Y.
Zatzkin’s fiscal 2025 EPS changed to $7.80 (from $7.71) to reflect the guide, and his fiscal 2026 EPS changed to $8.28 (from $8.16), reflecting continued resilience, momentum and tariff mitigation efforts.
GRMN Price Action: Garmin stock is down by 0.32% at $186.28 at publication on Thursday.
