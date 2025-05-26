May 26, 2025 10:27 PM 2 min read

PDD Holdings Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share. According to data from Benzinga Pro, PDD Holdings projects to report quarterly revenue at $14.17 billion.

On March 21, PDD Holdings reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed revenue expectations.

PDD Holdings shares fell 0.5% to close at $119.24 on Friday.

  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $160 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Nomura analyst Jialong Shi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $137 to $130 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $171 to $156 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $224 to $158 on Aug. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying PDD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

