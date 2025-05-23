AutoZone Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AutoZone, Inc. AZO will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $37 per share, up from $36.69 per share in the year-ago period. AutoZone projects to report quarterly revenue at $4.41 billion, compared to $4.24 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 4, the company reported second-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $28.29, missing the street view of $29.39.

AutoZone shares fell 0.3% to close at $3,859.25 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $3,850 to $4,200 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $3,841 to $3,995 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and boosted the price target from $3,044 to $3,811 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $3,500 to $4,192 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $3,875 to $4,025 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

