Snowflake Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Snowflake Inc. SNOW will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 21.

Analysts expect the Bozeman, Montana-based company to report quarterly earnings at 21 cents per share, up from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. Snowflake projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.01 billion, compared to $828.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 8, Snowflake announced the appointment of Bill Scannell to its Board of Directors.

Snowflake shares gained 0.5% to close at $182.88 on Tuesday.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $201 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $190 to $220 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $205 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $190 to $205 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $215 to $175 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

