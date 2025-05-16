Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 7.03%

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $46 to $49 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MO news.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 6.15%

analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $27 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

On May 1, Hometown Food Company announced plans to acquire Chef Boyardee Brand from Conagra Brands for $600 million. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CAG news

General Mills, Inc. GIS

Dividend Yield: 4.41%

analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $53 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $62 to $60 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

On March 19, General Mills reported mixed third-quarter results and said it expects macroeconomic uncertainty to continue impacting consumers in the fourth quarter. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GIS news

