Arista Networks Gains Analyst Backing On AI Momentum, Strong Deferred Revenue And Demand Visibility

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a buy rating and a $130 price target for Arista Networks ANET on Thursday.

Last Friday, Koontz hosted Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista Networks CFO, in a Fireside Chat.

Breithaupt reviewed the company’s strong first-quarter results and second-quarter guidance last week and its approach to fiscal year guidance, which was notably conservative and disappointed investors.

Also Read: Arista’s Stock Hit As Analysts Cut Targets Over Tariff Uncertainty Despite Strong AI Demand

He dove into the impact of tariffs and various approaches the company is already taking to mitigate the effects.

With investor attention squarely on progress in the AI back-end pilot, he assured meaningful progress on all four major customers. He affirmed that recent growth in Deferred Revenue was at least partially due to these pilots.

After raising calendar 2025 revenue guidance to 17% last quarter, management reiterated 17% growth due to the recent tariff and macro uncertainty.

Breithaupt provided additional context, noting that uncertainty has a greater impact on the business’s cost structure than the top line.

Due to long lead times and customer orders, Arista Networks conveys strong visibility for demand through calendar 2025, and discussions for calendar 2026 have not indicated any signs of a slowdown.

Koontz provided more details on the results for the first quarter of 2025.

Management estimates proposed tariff policies to have a 100-150 bps impact on gross margins, assuming no (further) mitigation.

Arista Networks has primary manufacturing operations in Mexico and Malaysia, which can provide flexibility with USMCA if specific requirements are met.

Given its scale, Arista Networks has powerful relationships with its CMs and respectable fungibility, but significant changes would still likely take six months to complete supply chain shifts.

Management continuously discusses expectations and mitigation tactics, noting that raising prices for customers would be their last resort but always a possibility.

Breithaupt also noted that product inventory increased sequentially in the recent quarter to buffer the impacts of possible future tariffs, and the company intends to leverage its massive balance sheet as a mitigation tool.

He reiterated that the $750 million front-end and back-end AI targets for calendar 2025 remained unchanged, and the four pilots are on track to build towards 100K GPU clusters in calendar 2025 or early calendar 2026.

Deferred revenue has attracted considerable attention in recent quarters, increasing ~$300 million sequentially and $1.4 billion year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

Arista Networks explains this is due to a combination of new products, use cases, and customers from AI, which can take 12-18 months to approve and deploy fully.

New customers often take longer to scale consumption, and longer lead times with chips result in larger purchase commitments.

Price Action: ANET stock is down 2.51% at $95.75 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock