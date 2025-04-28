Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp NXP Semiconductors Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, April 28.

Analysts expect the Eindhoven, the Netherlands-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share, down from $3.24 per share in the year-ago period. NXP Semiconductors projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.83 billion, compared to $3.13 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, NXP Semiconductors launched its new S32K5 series of automotive microcontrollers (MCU).

NXP Semiconductors shares slipped 0.01% to close at $193.55 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $230 to $190 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $210 to $170 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $290 to $220 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $240 to $255 on Feb. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $258 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

