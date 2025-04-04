Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 4.29%

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $62 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $65 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

On March 24, Bristol Myers Squibb received positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous formulation of Opdiv across multiple solid tumor indications.

On March 24, Bristol Myers Squibb received positive CHMP opinion for subcutaneous formulation of Opdiv across multiple solid tumor indications.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

Dividend Yield: 4.70%

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $23 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $35 to $27 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

On March 17, Dentsply Sirona named David Ferguson as Global Business Unit Leader.

On March 17, Dentsply Sirona named David Ferguson as Global Business Unit Leader.

Viatris Inc. VTRS

Dividend Yield: 5.88%

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $9 on Oct. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Viatris will report first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 8.

Viatris will report first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 8.

