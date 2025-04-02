Franklin Covey Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. FC will release its second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 2.

Analysts expect the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company to report a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 19 cents per share. Franklin Covey projects quarterly revenue of $62.65 million, compared to $61.34 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 8, Franklin Covey posted downbeat results for the first quarter.

Franklin Covey shares rose 1.4% to close at $28.00 on Tuesday.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $45 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Roth MKM analyst Jeff Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

