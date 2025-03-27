AAR Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AAR Corp. AIR will release its first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Thursday, March 27.

Analysts expect the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. AAR projects quarterly revenue of $699.13 million, compared to $567.3 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, AAR elected Hema Widhani to its Board of Directors.

AAR shares rose 0.1% to close at $69.70 on Wednesday.

Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $83 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $75 on Nov. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $83 on Oct. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Stifel analyst Bert Subin maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $86 to $85 on July 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $37 on Dec. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

