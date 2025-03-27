Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Dow Inc. DOW

Dividend Yield: 7.87%

7.87% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $40 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $40 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On March 11, Dow announced the pricing of its cash tender offer.

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Dividend Yield: 6.22%

6.22% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $22 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $22 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66% Recent News: On Feb. 17, Huntsman posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG

Dividend Yield: 4.63%

4.63% Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $85 to $80 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $85 to $80 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Jan. 29, the company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss per share of 89 cents, which is narrower than the street view of a $1.23 loss.

