American Eagle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday March 12.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share, down from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. American Eagle projects quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion, compared to $1.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 13, American Eagle Outfitters raised its fourth-quarter operating profit outlook.

American Eagle shares fell 5% to close at $11.49 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $13 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $15 to $16 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $23 to $20 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying AEO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: