Best Buy Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY will release its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Analysts expect the Richfield, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, down from $2.72 per share in the year-ago period. Best Buy projects quarterly revenue of $13.7 billion, compared to $14.65 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 26, 2024, Best Buy reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal 2025 third-quarter.

Best Buy shares fell 2% to close at $88.62 on Thursday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $110 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $105 to $100 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $95 to $89 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $123 to $115 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $107 to $95 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

