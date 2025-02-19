Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Toast Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Toast, Inc. TOST will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 8 cents per share. Toast projects quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, compared to $1.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 7, Toast reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Toast shares gained 3.5% to close at $41.91 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $45 to $40 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating with a price target of $45 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $29 to $40 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $44 to $38 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Thomas Poutrieux downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $37 on Nov. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

