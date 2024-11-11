This GeoVax Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top Initiations For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Roth MKM analyst Jason Wittes initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. TLSI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. TriSalus Life Sciences shares closed at $4.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Geovax Labs shares closed at $1.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
