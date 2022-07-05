ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 1:42 PM | 1 min read

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher Tuesday. What's going on?

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher maintained Meta with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $370 to $280.

Related Link: Expert Ratings for Meta Platforms

Some tech stocks are also trading higher as Treasury yields fall amid economic growth concerns. Lower rates increase the present value of future cash flows, which can positively impact the valuations of growth stocks. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 2.796% at press time.

META Price Action: Meta has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $154.25.

The stock was up 3.59% at $165.69 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas