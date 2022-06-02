ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 8:02 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley cut S&P Global Inc. SPGI price target from $419 to $401. S&P Global shares fell 0.1% to $331.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital reduced Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $225 to $175. Salesforce shares rose 0.7% to $177.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target for NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $110 to $100. NetApp shares rose 3.4% to $74.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim lowered Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $350 to $265. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to $193.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target on Capri Holdings Limited CPRI from $85 to $75. Capri Holdings shares rose 0.8% to $49.64 in pre-market trading.

  • Truist Securities cut The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $160 to $135. Disney shares rose 0.7% to $109.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer cut price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $490 to $400. MongoDB shares rose 9.1% to $263.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $175 to $110. Twilio shares fell 2.7% to $101.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush cut the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG from $2,000 to $1,800. Chipotle shares rose 0.2% to $1,377.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $2,900 to $2,775. Alphabet shares rose 0.8% to $2,296.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings