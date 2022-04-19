QQQ
Snap Shares Are Moving Higher: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 19, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett initiated coverage on Snap with a Buy rating and announced a $49 price target.

"Resilient user growth makes Snap uniquely investable in the social media group," Crockett said in a note.

The Rosenblatt analyst points out that user growth has been scarce among social media companies of late, but Snap doesn't seem to be having trouble with growth. Snap's unique ad-friendly A/R tools that resonate with younger audiences have contributed to the company's consistent growth, he said.

Snap grew its average global daily active users by 20% last year and expects 20% growth in the first quarter. The company is set to announce its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday. 

SNAP 52-Week Range: $24.32 - $83.34

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 4.63% at $34.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Snap.

Posted In: why it's movingPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas