Snap Shares Are Moving Higher: Here's Why

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett initiated coverage on Snap with a Buy rating and announced a $49 price target.

"Resilient user growth makes Snap uniquely investable in the social media group," Crockett said in a note.

The Rosenblatt analyst points out that user growth has been scarce among social media companies of late, but Snap doesn't seem to be having trouble with growth. Snap's unique ad-friendly A/R tools that resonate with younger audiences have contributed to the company's consistent growth, he said.

Snap grew its average global daily active users by 20% last year and expects 20% growth in the first quarter. The company is set to announce its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday.

See Also: What's Driving Disney Shares Higher Today?

SNAP 52-Week Range: $24.32 - $83.34

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 4.63% at $34.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Snap.