Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Tesla Or United Airlines?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Tesla Inc TSLA and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL:

The latest price target for Tesla was by Piper Sandler on Monday. The analyst firm set a price target of $1,260, a possible 25.46% upside. Fifty analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Traders and investors will be watching for Tesla’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday after the market closes. Tesla is expected to report EPS of $2.26 on revenue of $17.76 billion.

The latest price target for United Airlines was by UBS on Monday. The analyst firm set a price target of $51, a possible 11.99% upside. Fourteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

United Airlines is a major U.S. network carrier.

Traders and investors will be watching for United Airlines’ first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday after the market closes. United Airlines is expected to report an EPS loss of $4.25 on revenue of $7.66 billion.

