 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Palantir Shares Are Ripping Higher
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Palantir Shares Are Ripping Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is surging Wednesday after Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $15 price target.

Twigg believes Palantir is combining software, AI and data into powerful IT solutions that continue to be increasingly desired by large organizations. Russia's invasion of Ukraine could accelerate the adoption of Palantir products, he added. 

As a result, the Piper Sandler analyst expects Palantir to meet or exceed its revenue growth guidance of 30% or more through 2025.

Twigg also highlighted the company's ongoing expansion of its sales team and rapid commercial growth as trends supporting his outlook. 

Related Link: Why This Data Analytics Company's 'High Growth' Will Likely Continue

PLTR 52-Week Range: $9.74 - $29.29

Palantir shares were up 7.43% at $11.86 at time of publication.

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2022
Why This Data Analytics Company's 'High Growth' Will Likely Continue
What's Behind The Strength In Palantir Shares Today?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 7, 2022: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Occidental And More
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Palantir Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BKNGTruist SecuritiesMaintains3,300.0
DKSTruist SecuritiesMaintains180.0
SAGETruist SecuritiesMaintains40.0
ATERBTIGMaintains5.0
SFIXMorgan StanleyMaintains9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com