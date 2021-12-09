10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from $130 to $135. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 1% to trade at $120.68 on Thursday.
- Keybanc raised The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $350 to $384. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1% to $345.68 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler cut Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) price target from $37 to $34. Udemy shares fell 2% to trade at $20.65 on Thursday.
- Needham lowered the price target on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) from $20 to $12. Esperion Therapeutics shares dropped 9% to $5.34 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lifted Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) price target from $83 to $93. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.7% to $72.36 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) from $135 to $130. Cincinnati Financial shares fell 1.7% to $115.23 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) price target from $28 to $38.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $38.03 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) from $134 to $144. Oshkosh shares fell 1.4% to trade at $111.45 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) from $75 to $67. Dow shares fell 0.8% to $54.49 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) price target from $270 to $290. McKesson shares rose 1.1% to $229.33 on Thursday.
