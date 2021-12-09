QQQ
-1.19
400.80
-0.3%
BTC/USD
-1810.33
48660.86
-3.59%
DIA
-0.02
358.01
-0.01%
SPY
-0.80
470.32
-0.17%
TLT
+ 1.13
147.26
+ 0.76%
GLD
-0.88
167.78
-0.52%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
December 9, 2021 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from $130 to $135. Edwards Lifesciences shares rose 1% to trade at $120.68 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc raised The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $350 to $384. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1% to $345.68 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) price target from $37 to $34. Udemy shares fell 2% to trade at $20.65 on Thursday.
  • Needham lowered the price target on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) from $20 to $12. Esperion Therapeutics shares dropped 9% to $5.34 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lifted Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) price target from $83 to $93. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.7% to $72.36 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) from $135 to $130. Cincinnati Financial shares fell 1.7% to $115.23 on Thursday.
  • Chardan Capital raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) price target from $28 to $38.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $38.03 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) from $134 to $144. Oshkosh shares fell 1.4% to trade at $111.45 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) from $75 to $67. Dow shares fell 0.8% to $54.49 on Thursday.
  • Barclays raised McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) price target from $270 to $290. McKesson shares rose 1.1% to $229.33 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

RBC Capital Downgrades Cincinnati Financial to Sector Perform, Lowers Price Target to $130

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowers the price target from $135 to $130. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Cincinnati Financial, Raises Price Target to $135

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintains Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $130 to $135. read more

Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Cincinnati Financial with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $148

Wolfe Research analyst Michael Zaremski initiates coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) with a Outperform rating and announces Price Target of $148. read more