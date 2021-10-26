fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.29
374.64
+ 0.87%
BTC/USD
-776.17
62302.61
-1.23%
DIA
+ 0.87
356.68
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 2.10
453.45
+ 0.46%
TLT
+ 0.50
143.41
+ 0.35%
GLD
-1.34
170.27
-0.79%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
October 26, 2021 9:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Berenberg cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) price target from $164 to $127. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 0.6% to $129.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) from $400 to $365. Facebook shares rose 0.5% to $330.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from $90 to $100. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.5% to $76.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lifted Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) price target from $175 to $190. Cadence Design shares fell 0.1% to $167.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) from $342 to $350. Lennox shares fell 2.5% to close at $304.29 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) price target from $188 to $198. Celanese shares rose 0.3% to $171.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from $300 to $270. Biogen shares rose 0.2% to $270.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) price target from $150 to $155. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) from $45 to $50. KBR shares rose 0.5% to close at $43.49 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) price target from $123 to $75. Beyond Meat shares fell 3% to $93.10 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $35 to $40. Urban Outfitters fell 5.1% to $38.65 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Morgan Stanley boosted Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $11. Ford shares rose 2.3% to $15.22 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Wedbush cut the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $500 to $475. Domino's shares fell 7% to close at $339.00 on Thursday. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $95 to $130. Best Buy shares rose 3.1% to $114.20 in pre-market trading. read more