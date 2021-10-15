fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

byLisa Levin
October 15, 2021 7:29 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) from $575 to $550. Domino's shares rose 0.3% to close at $477.48 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) price target from $150 to $140. Ralph Lauren shares rose 1.5% to close at $117.92 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) from $44 to $50. Bank of America shares climbed 0.6% to $45.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) from $27 to $20. Investar Holding shares fell 1.5% to close at $21.24 on Thursday.
  • Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) price target from $32 to $38. Zurn Water Solutions shares rose 3% to close at $36.68 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) from $28 to $37. AngioDynamics shares rose 3.5% to $26.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) from $52 to $49. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 2.1% to close at $38.38 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc boosted IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) price target from $260 to $270. IQVIA shares rose 2.2% to close at $246.82 on Thursday.
  • UBS boosted Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) price target from $42 to $46. Flowserve shares rose 3.7% to close at $35.60 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) price target from $18 to $32. Range Resources shares rose 2.2% to $24.51 in pre-market trading.

