fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.38
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-145.06
51326.93
-0.28%
DIA
+ 0.01
343.12
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
433.03
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.58
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
164.60
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
October 6, 2021 7:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) from $123 to $108. Nucor shares fell 3.6% to $95.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) price target from $118 to $88. Seagate shares rose 1.2% to close at $85.15 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) price target from $61 to $47. Nu Skin shares rose 0.7% to $41.40 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHVN) from $135 to $160. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.4% to $143.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) from $250 to $270. Churchill Downs shares fell 0.6% to close at $245.37 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) price target from $85 to $87. Phillips 66shares fell 1.3% to $76.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) from $140 to $144. Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 3% to close at $118.08 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) price target from $20 to $17. JetBlue Airways shares fell 3% to $15.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) price target from $145 to $180. Kornit Digital shares rose 1.6% to close at $144.33 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) from $530 to $500. MarketAxess shares rose 3.3% to close at $431.53 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

RBC Capital boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1750 to $1800. Chipotle shares fell 0.1% to $1,590.09 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $317 to $294. Novavax shares fell 1.6% to $136.00 in pre-market trading. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Biohaven Pharma Hldgs, Raises Price Target to $160

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Douglas Tsao maintains Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) with a Buy and raises the price target from $135 to $160. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Biohaven Pharma Hldgs, Raises Price Target to $156

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond maintains Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $140 to $156. read more