10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from $1,850 to $2,000. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,805.90 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse reduced the price target on CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) from $23 to $12. CommScope shares fell 2.1% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $245 to $260. NVIDIA shares rose 0.8% to $198.97 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) price target from $121 to $112. Advanced Energy Industries shares fell 4% to close at $85.31 on Monday.
- B of A Securities cut Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) price target from $137 to $108. Columbia Sportswear shares fell 1.7% to $96.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) from $75 to $82. Valero Energy shares rose 1% to $75.80 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) from $109 to $102. Duke Energy shares rose 0.2% to $101.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) price target from $32 to $20. RealReal shares rose 0.2% to $12.33 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) price target from $22 to $26. Albertsons shares fell 3.9% to $28.94 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) from $8 to $2. Lordstown Motors shares fell 6.8% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.