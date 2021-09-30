10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies raised Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) price target from $45 to $63. Perrigo shares jumped 13.3% to $49.27 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) from $360 to $365. Home Depot shares rose 0.5% to $338.62 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from $66 to $70. Jabil shares rose 1.9% to $58.30 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) from $32 to $41. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.4% to close at $18.67 on Wednesday.
- Keybanc raised the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from $69 to $72. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.1% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) price target from $24 to $20. G1 Therapeutics shares fell 1.5% to $14.66 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) price target from $303 to $415. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $394.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) price target from $39 to $48. Fox shares rose 0.8% to $40.57 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTWO) from $120 to $110. Q2 Holdings shares fell 1.6% to close at $82.06 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho lowered Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) price target from $88 to $83. Ameren shares rose 1.1% to close at $82.34 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.