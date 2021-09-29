fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
September 29, 2021 7:36 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Barclays cut Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $110 to $87. Micron shares fell 3.6% to $70.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein raised the price target on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) from $252 to $279. Boeing shares rose 2.6% to $224.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) price target from $210 to $265. Eli Lilly shares rose 2.4% to $226.84 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) from $35 to $30. HP shares fell 0.7% to $28.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) from $400 to $375. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.3% to $351.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) from $70 to $116. AutoNation shares dropped 1.6% to close at $122.48 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho boosted Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) price target from $333 to $360. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.2% to $318.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) price target from $35 to $40. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.7% to $30.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) from $134 to $157. Curtiss-Wright shares fell 1.7% to close at $125.43 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) price target from $140 to $150. TD SYNNEX shares rose 0.9% to $106.50 in pre-market trading.

