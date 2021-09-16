10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Barclays boosted Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $660 to $740. Adobe shares rose 0.1% to $661.26 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.. (NYSE:CMG) from $2,235 to $2,600. Chipotle rose 0.7% to $1,893.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan reduced Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) price target from $122 to $89. Wynn Resorts shares fell 2.5% to $84.26 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from $200 to $195. American Express shares rose 0.6% to $162.28 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) from $32 to $24. Avaya Holdings shares gained 1% to close at $19.60 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) price target from $57 to $64. Cisco shares rose 1.9% to $58.65 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lifted Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) price target from $90 to $125. Avis Budget shares rose 2% to $91.83 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) from $57 to $52. Herbalife shares rose 0.3% to $42.45 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) from $21 to $8. Theravance Biopharma shares rose 1.9% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc increased Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) price target from $41 to $46. Continental Resources shares rose 0.2% to $42.74 in pre-market trading.
