fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.58
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 3081.45
50064.36
+ 6.56%
DIA
+ 0.00
353.55
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.08
451.72
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.89
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.68
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
September 2, 2021 7:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $334 to $324. Autodesk shares rose 0.3% to $304.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) price target from $260 to $270. Okta shares fell 1.4% to $260.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $364 to $399. Costco rose 0.3% to $457.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) from $93 to $90. Chewy shares fell 9.5% to $79.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) price target from $336 to $385. Veeva Systems shares fell 7% to $310.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) from $128 to $140. PVH shares rose 0.1% to $120.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) from $60 to $80. Anaplan shares rose 0.1% to $66.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler increased Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) price target from $52 to $85. Asana shares rose 11.3% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) price target from $238 to $246. Casey's shares rose 0.3% to close at $205.08 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut the price target on C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) from $146 to $122. C3.ai shares fell 7.6% to $49.09 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benchmark cut the price target for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) from $112 to $102. JD.com rose 8.5% to $71.32 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Needham boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $200 to $245. NVIDIA shares rose 1.8% to $193.78 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wells Fargo lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $95 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.5% to close at $92.74 on Monday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Needham boosted the price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) from $365 to $395. Teledyne Technologies shares fell 0.4% to $360.78 in pre-market trading. read more