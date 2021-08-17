fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.98
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
356.59
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
446.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.21
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
August 17, 2021 7:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Wix.com Ltd. (NYSE:WIX) from $320 to $250. Wix.com shares fell 1.6% to close at $202.16 on Monday.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from $115 to $125. Fabrinet shares fell 1.3% to settle at $89.50 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) from $570 to $670. Fair Isaac fell 0.8% to close at $448.12 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink reduced F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) price target from $39 to $35. F-star Therapeutics shares fell 2.5% to close at $5.77 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group reduced the price target on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) from $142 to $135. Allstate shares rose 1.1% to close at $136.54 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) price target from $20 to $40. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares fell 2.7% to $21.16 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) price target from $100 to $126. Perficient shares rose 2.3% to close at $105.46 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) from $68 to $60. AppLovin shares fell 1% to close at $55.88 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler raised Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) price target from $42 to $80. Global-e Online shares fell 2.5% to close at $68.28 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) price target from $120 to $125. Entergy shares rose 0.4% to close at $110.28 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Barclays cut the price target for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $206 to $170. Splunk shares fell 4.8% to $117.90 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Stifel boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $2025 to $2350. Alphabet shares rose 0.2% to $2,049.26 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday