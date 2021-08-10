Why The Trade Desk's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are trading higher after several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's Q2 earnings results.
The Ratings:
- Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $90
- Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $95
- Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $92
- Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $60
- DA Davidson Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $95
- Susquehanna Maintains Positive on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $105
- Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $92
The Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.
The stock was trading about 9.5% higher at $89.05 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $97.28 and a 52-week low of $40.85.
