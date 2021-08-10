fbpx

QQQ
-1.32
370.05
-0.36%
DIA
+ 1.38
349.77
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.01
441.12
+ 0.23%
TLT
-0.45
147.70
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.12
161.60
+ 0.07%

Why The Trade Desk's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
August 10, 2021 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are trading higher after several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's Q2 earnings results.

The Ratings:

  • Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $90
  • Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $95
  • Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $92
  • Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $60
  • DA Davidson Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $95
  • Susquehanna Maintains Positive on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $105
  • Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $92

The Trade Desk operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.

The stock was trading about 9.5% higher at $89.05 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $97.28 and a 52-week low of $40.85.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $92

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintains Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Buy and raises the price target from $62 to $92. read more

Susquehanna Maintains Positive on Trade Desk, Raises Price Target to $105

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintains Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Positive and raises the price target from $100 to $105. read more

DA Davidson Maintains Buy on Trade Desk, Adjusts Price Target From $65 to $95

DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintains Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Buy and Adjusts the price target from $65 to $95. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Rosenblatt raised the price target on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from $40 to $60. Trade Desk shares rose 1.1% to $82.20 in pre-market trading. read more