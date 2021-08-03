fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
August 3, 2021 8:12 am
  • Barclays raised Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) price target from $330 to $378. Arista Networks shares fell 2.1% to $369.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) from $17 to $45. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.1% to $43.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) from $64 to $76. ZoomInfo shares rose 11.7% to $61.20 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) price target from $64 to $45. EverQuote shares fell 4.5% to $28.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt lifted Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) price target from $330 to $335. Square shares fell 0.5% to $271.10 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) from $73 to $80. Restaurant Brands shares slipped 0.2% to $66.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) price target from $342 to $351. SolarEdge shares rose 12.5% to $290.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG raised Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) price target from $115 to $135. Papa John's shares rose 3% to $117.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel boosted the price target for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) from $82 to $85. Planet Fitness shares rose 1.8% to $75.67 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target on Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) from $1,800 to $2,100. Cable One shares rose 0.6% to close at $1,900.00 on Monday.

