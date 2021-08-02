fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
August 2, 2021 7:51 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Raymond James raised Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) price target from $101 to $122. Edwards Lifesciences shares gained 0.6% to close at $112.27 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from $770 to $825. Charter Communications shares slipped 0.1% to $744.00 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners raised the price target for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) from $58 to $75. Capri Holdings shares rose 1.9% to $57.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna raised First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) price target from $89 to $120. First Solar shares rose 3% to $88.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $320 to $330. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.2% to $291.60 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) from $729 to $741. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $574.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) price target from $100 to $115. Silicon Motion Technology shares rose 0.1% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) price target from $15 to $31.25. Veoneer shares fell 1.3% to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) from $32 to $41. Avantor shares rose 2.4% to $38.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. lifted the price target on Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) from $140 to $145. Balchem shares fell 0.2% to $134.61 in pre-market trading.

